Amit Shah launches 'smart borders' initiative with AI and sensors
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out a "smart borders" initiative, aiming to make India's borders safer with AI, anti-drone tech, smart sensors, and high-tech control rooms.
He highlighted that stopping infiltration and crime will take teamwork, from government agencies to local communities all working together.
Amit Shah unveils border security plan
Shah also introduced a new framework tying border security with better roads, health care, and schools in border areas, hoping this keeps villages thriving and people involved in national security.
These updates came during a big police conference in New Delhi this week.