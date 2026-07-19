Amit Shah meets West Bengal officials on law and order
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stopped by Kolkata on Sunday to meet top West Bengal officials about the state's law and order.
This comes weeks after a new law was passed to help tackle crimes like cybercrime, illegal mining, extortion, and organized crime, giving state authorities more tools to act.
Amit Shah launches BSF border projects
West Bengal's long border with Bangladesh makes security a big deal here.
Just a day before, Shah visited the India-Bangladesh border, launched new projects for the Border Security Force (BSF), and checked out high-tech upgrades like radio-based fence breach detection.
He also announced fresh funding for fencing and BSF infrastructure to help keep cross-border crime in check.