Amit Shah misses Hubballi opening of KAHER JGMM, KLE hospital
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was all set to open KAHER's JGMM Medical college and KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Hubballi, Karnataka, on September 19, 2026, but had to skip the event after falling ill.
He arrived in Hubballi the night before, but his health took a turn for the worse and he missed the 11am ceremony, a big letdown for the crowd that had gathered.
Prabhakar Kore: doctor recommended hotel rest
Chancellor Prabhakar Kore shared that Shah was feeling fine earlier in the morning, but his condition got worse and a doctor recommended he rest in a hotel.
With Shah unable to attend, arrangements had been made at the venue near Gabbur, showing just how much his presence mattered for this big day.