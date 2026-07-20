Amit Shah opens world's biggest curd plant in Howrah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off the world's biggest curd production plant at Howrah Food Park, Sankrail.

This massive facility is part of the ₹700 crore Amul Bengal Dairy Project and will handle 30 lakh liters of milk plus 10 lakh liters of curd every day.

Shah said the project is a big win for local dairy farmers: about 1.2 lakh small producers are set to benefit.