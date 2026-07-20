Amit Shah opens world's biggest curd plant in Howrah
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off the world's biggest curd production plant at Howrah Food Park, Sankrail.
This massive facility is part of the ₹700 crore Amul Bengal Dairy Project and will handle 30 lakh liters of milk plus 10 lakh liters of curd every day.
Shah said the project is a big win for local dairy farmers: about 1.2 lakh small producers are set to benefit.
Shah launches Shabdalok, lays 14 foundations
Alongside the dairy project, Shah laid the foundation stones of 14 new storage warehouses across nine districts, adding space for 1,400 metric tons of goods.
He also launched Shabdalok in Kolkata, India's first immersive language museum, celebrating the country's rich diversity with all 22 official languages on display.