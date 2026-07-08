Amit Shah orders 3rd party audits at India's busiest airports
Tired of airport delays? So is Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He's just ordered third-party audits at India's busiest airports during peak travel times, hoping to spot what's slowing everyone down and fix it fast.
The move came during a big review meeting with aviation and security officials, all focused on making your airport experience smoother.
Shah pushes ATRS, baggage counters, FTI-TTP
Shah is pushing for new tech like Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at security checkpoints to help speed things up.
He also wants more baggage drop counters at busy international airports: no more endless waiting with your suitcase.
Plus, he called for greater adoption of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Travellers's Programme (FTI-TTP), so if you're flying abroad, keep an eye out for invites from airlines to sign up and skip the regular queues.