Amit Shah orders 3rd party audits at India's busiest airports

Shah pushes ATRS, baggage counters, FTI-TTP

Shah is pushing for new tech like Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at security checkpoints to help speed things up.

He also wants more baggage drop counters at busy international airports: no more endless waiting with your suitcase.

Plus, he called for greater adoption of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Travellers's Programme (FTI-TTP), so if you're flying abroad, keep an eye out for invites from airlines to sign up and skip the regular queues.