Amit Shah reaffirms India's 0 tolerance toward terrorism on 26/11
Home Minister Amit Shah has doubled down on India's "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism, posting on X while paying homage to the victims of the 26/11 attacks.
He said, "I salute the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while giving the terrorists a crushing response, and pay tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives in these attacks," and said India is now seen as a global leader in fighting terrorism.
India seen as global counterterrorism leader
Shah highlighted that India's fight against terror is getting international recognition, with proactive steps like ending left-wing extremism and neutralizing the last local terrorist in Kashmir.
Since 2019, India has also managed to deport 303 wanted criminals from abroad. No exceptions.