Amit Shah reviews security, welfare measures along J&K border
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he visited key border outposts and met with troops.
He then led a high-level meeting in Jammu with top officials, focusing on how to stop infiltration and cross-border terrorism.
The visit also saw the launch of new BSF welfare schemes for personnel and support for families affected by terror.
Shah's visit comes amid recent militant clashes
Shah's visit comes right after recent clashes between security forces and Pakistan-linked militants in the region—four militants were killed in the last two weeks alone.
These incidents highlight ongoing threats in the region.
By reviewing security measures and supporting both troops and local communities, the government is signaling that safety—and well-being—remain top priorities for people living near these tense borders.