Amit Shah reviews security, welfare measures along J&K border India Feb 06, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he visited key border outposts and met with troops.

He then led a high-level meeting in Jammu with top officials, focusing on how to stop infiltration and cross-border terrorism.

The visit also saw the launch of new BSF welfare schemes for personnel and support for families affected by terror.