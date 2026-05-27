Amit Shah says BSF's Operation Sindoor reassured border communities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just gave a big shout-out to the Border Security Force (BSF) for its key role in Operation Sindoor.
While visiting Rajasthan's Sanchu Border Outpost on Tuesday, he highlighted how BSF's strong response to Pakistan has helped people feel safer and more confident in tense border areas.
Amit Shah hails Sanchu outpost's legacy
Shah also recognized the BSF's longstanding commitment to protecting India, even under tough conditions.
He called them "Wherever the BSF took charge, they stood firm. BSF also made a huge contribution in maintaining the morale of the citizens of border districts, and wherever needed, BSF personnel also gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, which has always been your tradition," and appreciated how they keep local morale high.
The Sanchu outpost itself got a nod as an important piece of India's military history, with Shah expressing pride in meeting the dedicated personnel who carry forward this tradition.