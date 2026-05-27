Amit Shah says BSF's Operation Sindoor reassured border communities

Amit Shah hails Sanchu outpost's legacy

Shah also recognized the BSF's longstanding commitment to protecting India, even under tough conditions.

He called them "Wherever the BSF took charge, they stood firm. BSF also made a huge contribution in maintaining the morale of the citizens of border districts, and wherever needed, BSF personnel also gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, which has always been your tradition," and appreciated how they keep local morale high.

The Sanchu outpost itself got a nod as an important piece of India's military history, with Shah expressing pride in meeting the dedicated personnel who carry forward this tradition.