Amit Shah sets 2029 deadline to end India's drug trade

Shah called for "Neither will we allow a single gram of drugs to enter India, nor will we allow a single gram of drugs to go out." on drug trafficking and wants to go beyond just seizing drugs; he's pushing to break up networks and get real convictions.

New steps include TV campaigns, a redesigned NCB website, zonal NCB complexes coming up in Lucknow and Dehradun, and recruiting 100,000 volunteers to spread awareness in schools and colleges.

He also warned about rising threats from synthetic drugs and stressed tracking money trails as part of the fight.