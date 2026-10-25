Amit Shah tells Delhi Police to meet deadlines, improve accessibility
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told the Delhi Police to stick to deadlines for important projects and wants senior officers to keep a close watch so things actually get finished.
He also pushed for a friendlier, more accessible police presence that makes people feel safer and makes daily life easier.
Amit Shah wants citywide policing deadlines
At the meeting, with top officials including Intelligence Bureau director Mahesh Dixit and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Shah said setting clear deadlines should apply everywhere, from fixing dark spots in the city to managing traffic and investigations.
The idea is simple: make police work more efficient, boost public trust, and show real improvements.