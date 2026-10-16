Amit Shah to begin 81-foot Shiva statue construction in Gandhinagar
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Gujarat this Friday to kick off the building of a massive 81-foot Lord Shiva statue at the Varadayini Mataji Temple in Rupal, Gandhinagar.
The event highlights Gujarat's spiritual traditions and aims to bring people together through shared cultural moments.
Amit Shah meets Jain spiritual leaders
Shah will also meet Jain spiritual leaders, take part in an evening aarti in Mansa, and join a Raas Garba celebration in Kolvada.
His visit puts a spotlight on Gujarat's mix of religious devotion and vibrant cultural life.