Amit Shah to convene Odisha and Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi water
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to bring Odisha and Chhattisgarh leaders together on October 1 to finally tackle their decade-long fight over sharing Mahanadi River water.
Top officials, including both states' chief ministers and chief secretaries and chief engineers of the Water Resources Department of both states, will join the meeting, hoping to build trust and find some common ground.
Mahanadi dispute stalled, Odisha seeks talks
This isn't just another political squabble: the Mahanadi River dispute has dragged on for years, with technical reports piling up and court cases going nowhere.
Odisha wants more direct talks instead of courtroom battles, even suggesting a new regulatory body to keep things fair.
All eyes are now on whether this meeting can lead to an actual breakthrough.