Amit Shah to inaugurate Leh's 1st international Buddha relics exhibition
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kick off the first-ever international exhibition of Lord Buddha's relics in Leh, Ladakh, right on Buddha Purnima.
The sacred Piprahwa relics, flown in by the Indian Air Force and welcomed with a big ceremony, are scheduled to be shown in India for the first time after tours in Thailand and Russia.
Shah called it "It is a moment of profound good fortune for me to be attending on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the first ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, commencing on the 1st of May," he said.
Amit Shah lays Kargil dairy foundation
Shah's trip isn't just about spiritual heritage: he's also laying the foundation for a new dairy plant in Kargil, showing a push for both cultural pride and regional development.
The relics will be open for public veneration at Jivetsal from May 2 to 10, then travel to Zanskar, the Dharma Centre in Leh from May 13 to 14 before heading back to Delhi on May 15.
This marks a pretty special moment for Ladakh and anyone interested in history or culture.