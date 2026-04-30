Amit Shah to inaugurate Leh's 1st international Buddha relics exhibition India Apr 30, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kick off the first-ever international exhibition of Lord Buddha's relics in Leh, Ladakh, right on Buddha Purnima.

The sacred Piprahwa relics, flown in by the Indian Air Force and welcomed with a big ceremony, are scheduled to be shown in India for the first time after tours in Thailand and Russia.

Shah called it "It is a moment of profound good fortune for me to be attending on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the first ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, commencing on the 1st of May," he said.