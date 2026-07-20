Amit Shah to introduce Rajya Sabha bill protecting Vande Mataram
India
Big news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a bill in Rajya Sabha today that would give Vande Mataram the same legal standing and protection as Jana Gana Mana.
If passed, insulting or disrupting the singing of either song could land you up to three years in jail, a fine, or both, just like with the national anthem.
Vande Mataram guidelines were advisory
Until now, guidelines around Vande Mataram were more advisory: audiences were encouraged to stand at attention during its performance, but there weren't penalties for not doing so.
The Supreme Court even described these rules as advisory in nature.
This bill would make disrespecting Vande Mataram legally punishable, echoing past court decisions about protecting national symbols.