Amit Shah urges Delhi Haryana Uttar Pradesh to revive Yamuna
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to team up and fix the Yamuna River's shrinking water levels, which are hurting Delhi's water supply.
He's pushing for a joint effort across states and ministries to tackle pollution and bring back the river's natural balance.
Amit Shah says 97% silt cleared
Shah shared that 97% of the targeted silt has already been cleared from Yamuna drains, with full cleanup expected by June 15.
There's also a new plan: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) are set to sign an MoU to turn dairy waste into biogas and manure, another step toward fighting pollution.
Delhi Haryana UP have 129 STPs
There are 129 sewage treatment plants that have been constructed so far in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. By the end of 2027, 59 more STPs are expected to be built.
To keep things moving forward, officials will arrange continuous monitoring of parameters such as BOD and COD, with the work reviewed every 20 days.