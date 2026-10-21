Amit Shah urges police nationwide for drug-free India by 2029
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants India to be drug-free by the end of 2029 and is urging police across the country to team up for this goal.
Speaking on Police Commemoration Day in Delhi, he pointed out how drug abuse puts young people at risk and even helps fund anti-national activities, a big reason why this mission matters.
Amit Shah launches 'Fight Against Drugs'
To get the word out, Shah launched a "Fight Against Drugs" motorcycle rally with about 90 riders from different states and central forces.
The rally is all about raising awareness on drug abuse and will wrap up at Gujarat's Ekta Parade on October 31.
He also took a moment to thank police forces for their work against Naxalism, highlighting how important their efforts are for national security.