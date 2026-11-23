Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh hoping to ease tensions over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a mega-dam plan he pitched as great for development and national security.

But local groups were not convinced: they outright rejected the offer for talks, worried the project would harm their land and environment.

"We don't need development that brings destruction with it. If the Centre is serious about Arunachal Pradesh's development, let it construct more medical colleges, engineering colleges, roads and create jobs instead of destroying our ecology. The people will never allow the SUMP as they want our mother Siang to flow as it is," said protest leader Thomas Borang.