Amit Shah visits Arunachal Pradesh, locals reject sump and talks
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh hoping to ease tensions over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a mega-dam plan he pitched as great for development and national security.
But local groups were not convinced: they outright rejected the offer for talks, worried the project would harm their land and environment.
"We don't need development that brings destruction with it. If the Centre is serious about Arunachal Pradesh's development, let it construct more medical colleges, engineering colleges, roads and create jobs instead of destroying our ecology. The people will never allow the SUMP as they want our mother Siang to flow as it is," said protest leader Thomas Borang.
Arunachal protesters demand arrested activists' release
Instead of accepting Shah's deal, protesters demanded SUMP be canceled, with more focus on health and education for locals.
They also said they will not talk unless arrested activists are released and the pre-feasibility study for SUMP is paused.
Some even called for discussions with China about possible impacts from a dam in Tibet.
Shah talked about the project's necessity for development and defense, the promise of a "best package," and an appeal for talks, but many locals felt let down by his lack of direct engagement with them.