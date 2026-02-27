Amit Shah wraps up 3-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal

Political reactions to Shah's visit

Seemanchal sits right next to Nepal and West Bengal's "Chicken's Neck," making it a hotspot for illegal crossings that could change the local population mix.

Shah has asked officials to identify and drive out infiltrators, clear encroachments near the border, and keep election promises about tighter security.

The visit also sparked political debate—while Shah predicted BJP wins would help curb infiltration, opposition leaders called his trip politically motivated.

For young people living in these regions or interested in how borders shape communities, these decisions could impact daily life and local dynamics.