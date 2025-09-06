Lucknow: Amity University student slapped 30 times in viral video

A shocking incident of violence has come to light from Lucknow , where a law student of Amity University was brutally assaulted by his classmates. The victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, was slapped up to 30 times in a viral video that captures the horrifying episode. The assault took place on August 26 in a vehicle parked on campus grounds.

Assault details Viral video shows attackers slapping, verbally abusing Shikhar The viral video of the incident shows two people, including a woman, repeatedly slapping Shikhar. A male student is also heard verbally abusing and threatening him. Despite Shikhar's attempts to defend himself, his attackers insist that he put his hands down. One of them is heard saying in the video, "Move your hand away from your face, or you will be beaten even more."

Twitter Post Twitter Post A video of an Amity University law student in UP's Lucknow being slapped by classmates atleast 26 times in over a minute has surfaced on social media. The trigger behind this incident is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/FssBFAvEuT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 5, 2025

Legal action Police investigation underway, 5 students named in FIR The reason behind this brutal assault is still unknown. However, a police investigation has been launched into the incident. Senior police officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra confirmed that five students have been named in an FIR based on a complaint filed by Shikhar's father. The victim's father revealed that his son has been traumatized by the incident and has stopped attending college since then.