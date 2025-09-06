Northeast Delhi traffic comes to standstill as flood relief camps India Sep 06, 2025

Heavy rains in Northeast Delhi have led to flood relief camps popping up right on major roads, forcing families to set up tents and even tie their cattle along the way.

This has squeezed busy routes like the Delhi-Dehradun highway down to a single lane—so much so that cars are crawling just 400 meters in four or five minutes.

The scene is chaotic and safety is a real concern for anyone commuting through these areas.