Northeast Delhi traffic comes to standstill as flood relief camps
Heavy rains in Northeast Delhi have led to flood relief camps popping up right on major roads, forcing families to set up tents and even tie their cattle along the way.
This has squeezed busy routes like the Delhi-Dehradun highway down to a single lane—so much so that cars are crawling just 400 meters in four or five minutes.
The scene is chaotic and safety is a real concern for anyone commuting through these areas.
Traffic officials say gridlock is temporary
Long jams now run from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk, spilling over into places like Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura.
Even alternate routes haven't helped much; frustrated commuters ended up opening a blocked highway stretch for two-wheelers—a moment that quickly went viral online.
Traffic officials say this gridlock is temporary and they're working on fixes, but for now, getting around Northeast Delhi means packing extra patience.