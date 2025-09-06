Next Article
UP plans to have airports in every district by 2047
Uttar Pradesh is aiming high—literally.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just shared a big vision: by 2047, every district in the state should be connected by air.
The idea is to boost logistics, attract new industries, and help UP grow into a major aviation hub.
One division, 1 international airport
A standout part of the plan is "One Division, One International Airport." Right now, UP has 16 domestic airports and five more are being built.
Jewar airport—almost finished—will be one of Asia's biggest for both passengers and cargo.
The state's also looking at green highways, regional airstrips, cargo hubs, heliports, and even an MRO center to keep planes flying smoothly.
All this could make UP a big name in aviation by 2047.