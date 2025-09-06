UP plans to have airports in every district by 2047

One division, 1 international airport

A standout part of the plan is "One Division, One International Airport." Right now, UP has 16 domestic airports and five more are being built.

Jewar airport—almost finished—will be one of Asia's biggest for both passengers and cargo.

The state's also looking at green highways, regional airstrips, cargo hubs, heliports, and even an MRO center to keep planes flying smoothly.

All this could make UP a big name in aviation by 2047.