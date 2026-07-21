Ammonia leak at ALM meat plant in Saharanpur hospitalizes 14
India
A sudden ammonia leak at the ALM Meat Plant in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, sent 14 women workers, two of them minors, to the hospital after they lost consciousness during their shift on Tuesday.
The factory immediately shut down, and officials are now investigating what went wrong and whether safety rules were followed.
Employee says 250 women earn ₹300/day
The leak happened without warning, filling the air with ammonia and causing panic as many workers struggled to breathe and some collapsed.
Misbah, one of the employees affected, shared that about 250 women work in the packaging unit for ₹300 a day.
Authorities have promised action if any negligence is found at the plant.