Amphibious ATOR N1200s in flood rescue: What is JSW vehicle
Punjab just rolled out four ATOR N1200 amphibious vehicles to help with the ongoing floods—marking their first-ever use in the state.
Built by JSW Gecko Motors, these rugged vehicles grabbed attention after videos of them in action surfaced and gained public attention.
Local officials in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi requested assistance, and JSW Group stepped in to provide the much-needed machines.
ATORs are now rescuing stranded people, delivering essentials
The ATOR N1200s are now rescuing stranded people and delivering essentials like food and medicine, working alongside SDRF, NDRF, and the Indian Army.
These efforts are making flood relief faster and safer for everyone involved—a real upgrade for disaster response in Punjab.