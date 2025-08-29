Amphibious ATOR N1200s in flood rescue: What is JSW vehicle India Aug 29, 2025

Punjab just rolled out four ATOR N1200 amphibious vehicles to help with the ongoing floods—marking their first-ever use in the state.

Built by JSW Gecko Motors, these rugged vehicles grabbed attention after videos of them in action surfaced and gained public attention.

Local officials in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi requested assistance, and JSW Group stepped in to provide the much-needed machines.