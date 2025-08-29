Maratha reservation protest reaches Mumbai, talks with government begin India Aug 29, 2025

About 40,000 Maratha protesters were expected to arrive in Mumbai on Friday, pushing for reservation under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.

Led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, the group challenged government rules that tried to cap protests at just one day and 5,000 people.

Their march began in Antarwali Sarathi village and included a stop at Shivneri Fort to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.