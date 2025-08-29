Maratha reservation protest reaches Mumbai, talks with government begin
About 40,000 Maratha protesters were expected to arrive in Mumbai on Friday, pushing for reservation under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.
Led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, the group challenged government rules that tried to cap protests at just one day and 5,000 people.
Their march began in Antarwali Sarathi village and included a stop at Shivneri Fort to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Jarange-Patil threatens hunger strike if demands not met
Jarange-Patil has said he'll start an indefinite hunger strike if protest limits aren't lifted.
Meanwhile, Virendra Pawar from Sakal Maratha Samaj is working to keep the protest going at Azad Maidan despite hurdles.
The Maharashtra government—headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis—has agreed to talk with protest leaders.
Key discussions are set with state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and a cabinet sub-committee about the main demand: giving Marathas OBC status through Kunbi certificates.