Tamil Nadu: 20 injured in school bus collision
More than 20 people, including students and bus staff, were hurt when two school busses collided on Thursday morning in Thiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu.
The crash happened around 9am near Arani.
One school bus carrying about 25 students was slowing down when another from the same school ran into it from behind.
Locals and passersby quickly stepped in to help, getting the injured to a nearby health center for treatment.
Authorities have started an investigation to find out what caused the accident.