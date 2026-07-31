Ample fertilizer stocked for India kharif despite West Asia conflict
India
Good news for Indian farmers: fertilizer supplies are more than enough for this year's kharif season, even with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
From April to 21 July 2026, India stocked up 30.65 million tons of key fertilizers, way above the 20.43 million tons actually needed.
India urea DAP stocks exceed demand
Urea and DAP (the main fertilizers) are both well over demand, so no worries about shortages.
India played it smart by importing from countries like Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, and Russia to avoid any supply hiccups.
Plus, domestic production beat targets and tracking systems helped get fertilizers where they're needed most, so farmers can focus on their crops without extra stress.