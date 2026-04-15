Amravati arrest Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed sparks online safety probe
A 19-year-old named Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed has been arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra, for allegedly sharing explicit photos and videos of women and girls (some believed to be minors) on social media.
The case has sparked fresh worries about online safety for young people, with MP Anil Bonde asking for a Special Investigation Team to dig deeper.
Charged under POCSO and IT Act
Police have seized the accused's phone and charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.
While no victims have officially reported yet, officers are encouraging anyone affected to step up confidentially.
MP Bonde also suspects more people might be involved through Snapchat or WhatsApp groups and wants police to investigate those links thoroughly.