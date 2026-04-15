Amravati arrest in alleged sexual abuse as Ayaz, Uzer confess
India
One person has been arrested and three others detained in Amravati for allegedly sexually abusing minors and sharing explicit images.
Police are now digging into digital evidence and according to sources, Ayaz and Uzer confessed during questioning.
Special investigation team of 46 formed
A Special Investigation Team with 46 members is on the case, working under child protection and IT laws.
Police are encouraging any victims to come forward, promising their identities will stay private.
Meanwhile, MP Anil Bonde is pushing for a deeper probe, saying more people and even Snapchat and WhatsApp channels/groups could be involved.