Amreli Police uncover SD pay scam involving ₹1,211cr, 6.52L victims
Amreli Police in Gujarat have uncovered a massive scam run through the SD Pay app, where over 6.52 lakh people across India lost a staggering ₹1,211 crore.
The fraud was much bigger than first thought and came to light after two months of digging.
So far, 12 arrests have been made, and police have received more than 800 complaints.
SD Pay promised 9% monthly cashback
SD Pay lured users with promises of a monthly cashback of nine per cent on the money deposited in their wallets, running a multi-level scheme led by Dhaval Patel and Narendra Solanki, who later shifted operations to Maharashtra as "Apna Pay."
One accused is still missing.
Eventually, the app stopped working and withdrawals froze. Now police are following the money trail and suspect shell companies were involved; more arrests are likely as investigations continue.