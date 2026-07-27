Amrita, 20, allegedly strangled by mother Asha in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra
India
Amrita, 20, was reportedly killed by her mother in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, after ongoing arguments about Amrita's relationship with a man from another caste.
The conflict reached its worst early Sunday morning when Amrita tried to leave home and was allegedly strangled by her mother, Asha.
Police arrest mother Asha, probe underway
The incident happened around 2am while the rest of the family was asleep.
Amrita's father alerted police, leading to Asha's arrest.
Investigators are now gathering statements and evidence to piece together what happened.
The case has shocked local residents.