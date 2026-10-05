Amritsar ASI Sukhchain Singh shot and injured by 3 men
India
A Punjab Police officer ASI Sukhchain Singh was shot and injured by three men on a motorcycle in Amritsar while heading home from duty.
The attackers sped off right after, and Singh was rushed to the hospital with a bullet wound in his arm.
Probe after ASI killing prompts criticism
Police are now investigating what led to the attack. This comes just weeks after another ASI was killed in a similar way in Amritsar.
The repeated violence has sparked criticism of the state government's handling of law and order, with BJP leader and former union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu urging immediate action to protect police officers.