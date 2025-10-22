Amritsar police bust cross-border arms smuggling ring, arrest 4 men
Punjab Police just busted a cross-border arms smuggling ring, arresting four men and seizing four 30-bore pistols plus live ammo.
The operation was conducted by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.
The suspects—Jugraj Singh (aka Chiri), Kulbir Singh (aka Nannu/Kalu), Arshdeep Singh, and Nachattar Singh—are believed to have been working for a Pakistan-based smuggler running illegal weapons into Punjab.
Police are working to uncover more links to organized crime
The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar has filed an FIR and is digging deeper to break up the entire network. This move is part of a bigger push by Punjab Police against cross-border arms smuggling.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, early findings suggest the group was taking orders from across the border.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover more links to organized crime.