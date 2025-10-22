Why India's power demand dropped this Diwali India Oct 22, 2025

This Diwali, India broke its usual pattern—power demand actually dropped instead of spiking, even as festival shopping soared.

On Monday, peak electricity use fell to 180.14GW, down from 182.87GW last year, and total consumption slipped too.

The next day saw an even lower peak at 176.50GW.