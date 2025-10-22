News bytes: Jewelry store owner teaches us how to be
In October 2025, a new clerk at a jewelry store in Jiangsu, China, accidentally broke more than 30 Russian nephrite jade bangles—together worth over ₹1.16 crore—while moving a table.
Even though the bangles weren't insured and the loss was huge, store owner Mr. Cheng didn't ask the clerk to pay up.
Instead, he called it an honest mistake and a chance to learn, saying, "It was my request, along with a customer's, to move the table. The clerk acted carelessly, as inexperienced and a bit rash young people sometimes do."
Cheng's response is all about patience and empathy
This story has gone viral because Cheng's response is all about patience and empathy—something you don't see every day at work.
The broken bangles will stay in the store as a gentle reminder for everyone to be careful, but also that understanding matters more than blame.
For anyone who's ever made a big mistake on the job, this is a reminder that compassion can go a long way.