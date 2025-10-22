Northeast monsoon hits Kerala; several districts on orange alert

Authorities warn people to stay safe

With schools closed in multiple districts and night travel banned in hilly parts of Idukki, daily life is already being disrupted.

The IMD also warns about thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h through October 24—so more waterlogging and traffic issues could be on the way.

Authorities are urging people to avoid risky areas and stay safe as relief efforts ramp up.