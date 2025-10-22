Next Article
Northeast monsoon hits Kerala; several districts on orange alert
India
The IMD has put several Kerala districts under an orange alert as heavy to very heavy rain hits the region, thanks to an active northeast monsoon.
Some areas like Idukki and Palakkad were even on red alert earlier due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.
Authorities warn people to stay safe
With schools closed in multiple districts and night travel banned in hilly parts of Idukki, daily life is already being disrupted.
The IMD also warns about thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h through October 24—so more waterlogging and traffic issues could be on the way.
Authorities are urging people to avoid risky areas and stay safe as relief efforts ramp up.