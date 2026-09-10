Amritsar police sound drone alert after diversions, 90-minute airport pause
Amritsar police have sounded a drone alert near Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport after suspected drones led to seven flights being diverted and a 90-minute pause in airport operations.
Authorities are taking this seriously, with security agencies assessing the situation to keep things safe for travelers.
Officials impose drone restrictions around airport
To prevent more disruptions, officials set up a three-kilometer Red Zone around the airport where drones are totally banned unless you get special permission.
There's also a five-kilometer Yellow Alert zone: weddings, sporting events or other functions there need to inform the police and district administration in writing before operating a drone.
Police are spreading the word at gurdwaras in nearby villages so people know about the risks and new rules.