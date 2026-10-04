Amritsar Rural Police arrest 1, seize AK-47 and 2 grenades
India
Punjab's Amritsar Rural Police just cracked down on an illegal arms and explosives network, arresting one accused.
During the raid, they found an AK-47, ammo, and two hand grenades (pretty serious stuff).
The accused is suspected to have ties with smugglers based outside India.
Gharinda Police file arms, explosives case
Police have filed a case under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act at Gharinda station.
The state's top cop shared the news on X, saying they're now digging deeper to uncover everyone involved in this weapons network.
Punjab Police say they're committed to keeping illegal arms off the streets and are taking this crackdown seriously.