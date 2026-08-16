Amritsar Rural Police stopped possible terror attack near Gaggomahal post
India
Amritsar Rural Police stopped a possible terror attack just in time, finding the explosive material was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad and safely destroyed at the spot, with the remaining items taken into custody near the Gaggomahal police post late on August 15.
The IED, hidden in a black-coloured, wax-wrapped packet, had an electronic detonator, a battery, a timer and an iron box inside.
Bomb disposal squad neutralized IED
The Bomb Disposal Squad neutralized the bomb right there, and police collected evidence for investigation.
With Independence Day security already stepped up, officials credited their patrol teams for staying alert.
Punjab's police chief praised the team for protecting public safety during such an important time.