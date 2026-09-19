Amritsar woman officer attacked while rescuing man during Nihang protest
India
A woman police officer in Amritsar was attacked on Friday while trying to help a man being beaten by protesters.
The incident happened during a Nihang Sikh protest on Jhabal Road, where Station House Officer Manjit Kaur stepped in after the crowd accused the man of spying for a rival leader.
Despite the chaos, Kaur and her team managed to get him to safety.
Jhabal road blockade amid Nihang feud
The blockade was part of an ongoing feud between a Nihang Sikh group and another group, with protesters claiming police were siding with their rivals.
Tensions have been especially high a day after the recent killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh, and traffic was disrupted on Jhabal Road as vehicles were diverted because of the protest.