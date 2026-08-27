Anagha Sasi alleges caste discrimination at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University
India
Anagha Sasi, a research scholar at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, has been protesting in front of the university gate, alleging caste discrimination and harassment by faculty.
The Women Justice Movement (WJM) stepped in with a hunger strike on August 25 to back her up, promising to stick by her side until something changes.
Women Justice Movement seeks accountability
WJM leaders and members showed up in full force, joined by supporters from groups like the Fraternity Movement and Girls Islamic Organisation.
They're calling for continued support for Sasi and say they won't give up until justice is done.
The movement plans to keep pushing for real accountability in academia.