Anagha Sasi ends 24-day protest at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University
India
Anagha Sasi, a Dalit research scholar at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, wrapped up her 24-day protest after the university assured her that her demands would be considered.
She will finally get a doctoral committee meeting, the academic facilities required for her research, and the university will take legal action on her complaints.
Protest by Sasi highlights caste bias
Sasi said she faced caste-based discrimination for two years, being made to sweep classrooms and clean lab equipment instead of getting academic support.
While the university denied these claims, her protest drew support from groups and brought fresh attention to ongoing issues of caste bias in higher education.