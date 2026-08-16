Anagha Sasi protests caste discrimination at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University
India
A Ph.D. student at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Anagha Sasi from Kochi, has started an indefinite protest, accusing faculty of caste-based discrimination.
She says teachers made her do chores like cleaning classrooms and carrying boxes, and claims she has faced harassment since 2024.
Sasi demands teachers' suspension and probe
Sasi also alleges she was denied basic research support, like access to facilities or even a chair, and told her fellowship was due to her caste, not merit.
Despite complaining for two years, she says nothing has changed.
Now she is demanding the teachers be suspended and wants an outside investigation.
Political leaders have backed her call for an independent probe, while the university denies all allegations.