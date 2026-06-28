Anant Ambani visits Tirumala temple, Reliance pledges 25 electric busses
India
Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries's executive director, visited the famous Tirumala temple on Sunday.
He joined in early-morning rituals and even got his head shaved, a tradition that shows humility, before receiving blessings and a ceremonial shawl from temple priests.
Reliance Industries covering 50 drivers' salaries
During his visit, Reliance Industries announced it would donate 25 electric busses (worth around ₹27.5 crore) to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
The company is also covering salaries for 50 drivers and expressed willingness to support the establishment of EV charging infrastructure in Tirumala.
This move fits right in with his recent focus on philanthropy and supporting green initiatives.