Anant Ambani visits Tirumala temple, Reliance pledges 25 electric busses

Reliance Industries covering 50 drivers' salaries

During his visit, Reliance Industries announced it would donate 25 electric busses (worth around ₹27.5 crore) to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The company is also covering salaries for 50 drivers and expressed willingness to support the establishment of EV charging infrastructure in Tirumala.

This move fits right in with his recent focus on philanthropy and supporting green initiatives.