Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi's Nadwan wedding causes 10-km jam
Shivangi, daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, was getting married in Nadwan, Bihar, and the open invite led to a crowd so huge it caused a 10-kilometer traffic jam.
Lakhs showed up, with over 1 lakh just for the horse race (which had to be postponed after people started climbing towers for a better view).
Anant Singh prepped for 4L guests
The jam was so intense that even Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar's convoy got stuck.
Singh had prepped for over four lakh guests and planned a horse race with a Mahindra Thar as the prize, but things got out of hand fast.
The event really highlighted how tough it is to manage such massive crowds, even when you plan big.