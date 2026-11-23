Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, is getting married to Rishikesh Kumar on November 25 in Ladma village, Patna, and the celebrations are next level.

There's a giant tent over 100 feet long, a kitchen turning out over 5 million gulab jamuns, and even a helipad.

The big highlight? A horse race where the winner drives home a Thar car.