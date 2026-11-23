Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi's wedding in Patna features horse race
Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, is getting married to Rishikesh Kumar on November 25 in Ladma village, Patna, and the celebrations are next level.
There's a giant tent over 100 feet long, a kitchen turning out over 5 million gulab jamuns, and even a helipad.
The big highlight? A horse race where the winner drives home a Thar car.
Singh family readies wedding amid mud
Singh's sons are greeting guests in bright yellow kurtas while the family has 12 other such tents being set up to cook for guests expected to arrive over the next two days.
Despite recent rains making things muddy, Singh says everything will be ready on time.
Horses of special breeds from across the country will race at the event, and BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Sushil Singh, has already arrived to give his blessings.