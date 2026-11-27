Anant Singh's daughter's 400,000-guest Bihar wedding draws calls for probe
Shivangi, daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, just had a wedding that's got everyone talking: about 400,000 guests showed up in Nadwan village in Bihar.
The five-day celebration included five helipads and 500 cooks, which really stands out given the state's usual struggles with poverty.
Now, people are questioning where all this money came from and calling for an investigation.
Food shortages and animal cruelty concerns
The November 25 event featured a Jaipur-style pavilion and even a horse race with pricey prizes.
Despite all the glitz, food ran short and things got chaotic as guests scrambled to eat.
There are also concerns about animal cruelty involving a captive elephant and the horse race.
On top of it all, Anant Singh will head for jail on Dec 4 in a murder case, adding more controversy to an already headline-grabbing wedding.