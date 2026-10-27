Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi remanded to judicial custody in corruption case
Former DMK minister and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been remanded to judicial custody until November 6 after being arrested in a corruption case.
This move came right after the Madras High Court denied his request for anticipatory bail, leading to some heated debates in court over how the arrest was handled.
Lawyers challenge arrest, officials cite ₹400cr
Poyyamozhi's lawyers say he was arrested during a legal meeting and without proper approval, calling it a breach of protocol.
Authorities pushed back, arguing they needed to follow the money trail, allegedly worth ₹400 crore, and prevent any evidence from disappearing.
Meanwhile, State Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar linked the case to possible irregularities in DMK party funds, adding another twist to an already tense situation.