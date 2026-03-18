Ancient sites in Maharashtra destroyed by illegal mining India Mar 18, 2026

Two ancient sites in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, packed with stone tools from the Old Stone Age, are being wrecked by illegal mining.

Discovered by Nagpur University researchers, these spots once offered a rare peek into early human life along the Wainganga-Wardha rivers.

Sadly, about 75% of the artifacts have already been lost to quarrying and erosion, even though there's no real mineral value here.