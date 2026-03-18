Ancient sites in Maharashtra destroyed by illegal mining
Two ancient sites in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, packed with stone tools from the Old Stone Age, are being wrecked by illegal mining.
Discovered by Nagpur University researchers, these spots once offered a rare peek into early human life along the Wainganga-Wardha rivers.
Sadly, about 75% of the artifacts have already been lost to quarrying and erosion, even though there's no real mineral value here.
Archaeology department orders investigation
After a recent news report, Maharashtra's archeology department has stepped in and ordered an investigation.
Officials say the sites are within a protected zone near Rishi Talav and deny any violations, but researchers insist illegal quarrying is still happening.
The department plans to inspect the area with experts soon.
If more remains are found, these sites could finally get much-needed protection under national heritage laws.