Andaman and Nicobar Islands jolted by 4.6-magnitude earthquake
India
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Andaman and Nicobar Islands early Monday morning, according to the National Center of Seismology.
The quake hit at 3:30am with its center about 10km underground.
Islands sit in seismic zone V
The islands sit in Seismic Zone V, making them one of India's most earthquake-prone areas.
Shallow quakes like this one can feel especially strong since seismic waves reach the surface quickly.
It's a reminder that people here live with regular tremors—just like during the massive 2004 quake that triggered deadly tsunamis and changed lives forever.