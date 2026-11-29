Andhra CM secretary Kartikeya Misra's official car stopped, 5 dismissed
A heated moment at Venkatapalem Toll Plaza in Andhra Pradesh got five employees fired after Kartikeya Misra, secretary to the chief minister, had his official car stopped and was asked for payment.
The staff didn't recognize him, which led to a tense exchange and Misra stepping in.
NHAI dismisses 5 Skylark contract workers
Misra took the issue up with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, and five contract workers, including three toll collectors, a supervisor and a shift in-charge from Skylark Infra Engineering, were dismissed.